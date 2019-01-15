Ravens have talked contract with C.J. Mosley

Getty Images

One of Eric DeCosta’s first big decisions as the new Ravens General Manager may be to hang onto one of his own.

According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, the Ravens have had contract talks already with linebacker C.J. Mosley, and hope to reach a deal before he becomes a free agent in March.

Mosley’s one of their top defensive players, and they have a reputation of keeping their own players in house, a policy that DeCosta saw first hand as he was apprenticing under former G.M. Ozzie Newsome.

Of course, if they can’t reach a deal with Mosley before the market opens, the franchise tag is obviously a possibility. But with a need for putting some more parts on offense around quarterback Lamar Jackson, they’d benefit by reaching a long-term deal rather than having one big number sitting on this year’s cap.