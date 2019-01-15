Report: 49ers hire Joe Woods as defensive assistant

Getty Images

The 49ers have hired Joe Woods as defensive passing game coordinator, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports. He will serve under defensive coordinator Robert Saleh in San Francisco.

Arizona and Washington also reportedly had interest in Woods, though the Cardinals filled their defensive coordinator vacancy with Vance Joseph.

Woods spent the past four seasons in Denver, serving as the defensive coordinator the past two.

He also has worked as defensive backs coach for the Bucs (2004-05), Vikings (2006-13) and Raiders (2014).