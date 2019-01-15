Report: 49ers interview Joe Woods

Getty Images

The Broncos may be closing in on a new defensive coordinator and their former one is reportedly meeting with the 49ers about a job.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that Joe Woods interviewed with the team on Tuesday.

There’s no word on what job Woods would be up for with the Niners as Robert Saleh is in place as the team’s defensive coordinator. He was a defensive backs coach for several college and pro teams before moving up to coordinator in Denver in 2017.

Klis previously reported that Arizona and Washington have interest in Woods. Former Broncos coach Vance Joseph was hired as the new defensive coordinator in Arizona.