Report: Broncos close to hiring Ed Donatell as defensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Broncos are nearing an agreement to hire Ed Donatell as their new defensive coordinator, Dan Graziano of ESPN reports.

Donatell served as the defensive backs coach in Chicago under new Broncos coach Vic Fangio.

The Bears hired Donatell in 2015. They spoke to him about replacing Fangio as defensive coordinator before they hired Chuck Pagano.

Donatell also worked with Fangio on the 49ers staff before moving to Chicago.

Donatell previously was defensive coordinator of the Packers (2000–2003) and Falcons (2004-06).