Report: Broncos interviewing Ed Donatell for defensive coordinator

The Broncos hired one Bears assistant to join Vic Fangio’s staff in 2019 and they’re reportedly speaking to another one on Tuesday.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the Broncos are interviewing Ed Donatell for their defensive coordinator opening.

Donatell has been the defensive backs coach in Chicago since 2015 and spoke to the team about replacing Fangio as defensive coordinator before they hired Chuck Pagano. The Bears are thought to want him to remain on the staff, but taking interviews elsewhere might be a sign that Donatell plans to move on.

He had runs as defensive coordinator with the Packers and Falcons earlier in his career and also worked with Fangio on the 49ers staff before moving to Chicago.

The Broncos announced that Brandon Staley will be their outside linebackers coach on Tuesday. He worked with Fangio and Donatell in Chicago.