Report: Jets finalizing deal to make Gregg Williams defensive coordinator

Getty Images

We’ll have to wait until Gregg Williams’ next media availability to find out how many job offers he’s received since the Browns passed on making him their permanent head coach, but it appears he’s settled on the one he wants to take.

Williams was linked to the Jets after Adam Gase was hired as the team’s head coach last week and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Williams is finalizing a deal with the team on Tuesday. Williams went 5-3 as the interim head coach in Cleveland last year and it looks like his new job will have some similarities to his previous one.

Gase wasn’t talking about Williams specifically on Monday, but the longtime NFL coach sounds like a perfect fit for the job responsibilities.

“It depends on who we end up bringing in here and how I feel like I need to use my time,” Gase said, via the New York Post. “I’m pretty sure that everyone is in the same boat that I need to spend my time with the quarterback. Whoever we bring here on the defense has to do a great job of making sure that he’s really the head coach of the defense. That’s what we’re looking for.”

Assuming the talks don’t break down, the Jets would be the eighth NFL team to employ Williams since he entered the league as an Oilers assistant in 1990.