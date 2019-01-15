Report: Mike McCoy interviewing for Jags offensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Jaguars spoke to Gary Kubiak, but he opted to take a job with the Vikings rather than become Doug Marrone’s new offensive coordinator.

Their search is now reportedly moving ahead with another former NFL head coach who has ties to the Broncos. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Mike McCoy is interviewing with the Jaguars on Tuesday.

McCoy had two stints as the Broncos offensive coordinator sandwiched around a four-year run as the Chargers head coach from 2013-2016. The second stint ended when McCoy was fired amid a long losing streak in November 2017 and his rebound job didn’t go any better as McCoy was fired by the Cardinals in October 2018.

That’s not the strongest recent resume to bring into an interview, but the coaching carousel has seen a lot of offensive coaches land jobs around the league in recent weeks. The lack of a clear idea about who will be the starting quarterback may not be a plus for Jacksonville on that front, but the lack of other reported interest in McCoy could make that a moot point.