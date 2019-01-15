Report: Raiders, Oakland to meet one more time over playing in Coliseum in 2019

Getty Images

The Raiders are still seeking somewhere to play their home games in 2019 and the search has led them back to the same place they’ve played games for the last 24 seasons.

According to Jon Becker of the Bay Area News Group, the Raiders are willing to sit down with the city of Oakland one more time to discuss playing games at the Oakland Coliseum in 2019.

“Yes, there still is a possibility that an agreement can be reached, (I’m) not sure what the odds are, but still possible,” said Scott McKibben, executive director of the Coliseum Authority.

The Raiders scrapped a tentative lease agreement with the city in December after the city filed an antitrust lawsuit against the team and the NFL over the impending relocation of the franchise to Las Vegas. The Raiders have seemingly explored the possibility of playing in any sizable town with a football stadium west of the Mississippi River in recent months, including playing in Oracle Park (formerly AT&T Park) which houses the San Francisco Giants.

The Raiders are scheduled to play Denver, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, Tennessee, Chicago, Detroit, Cincinnati and Jacksonville in their home stadium next season, wherever that may end up being. The chances those games could still be played in Oakland remains a possibility for the time being but the NFL will need to know the team’s plans for next season some time in the near future.