Report: Takk McKinley detained by police, undergoing mental evaluation

Getty Images

Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley is undergoing a mental evaluation after Los Angeles police detained him Tuesday, TMZ Sports reports.

The team released a statement Tuesday night after the report.

“We were recently made aware of the situation involving Takk in Los Angeles earlier today,” head coach Dan Quinn said in the statement. “Any time a situation occurs that is or could be related to mental health issues, we take it very seriously. We will do everything we possibly can to support and assist Takk as our players’ mental and physical well-being are always our top priority.”

According to TMZ, a friend became concerned about McKinley’s well being and called police. He cooperated and left with police but was not arrested.

McKinley, 23, was a first-round pick of the Falcons in 2017.