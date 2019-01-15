Reports: Terry Robiskie to become running backs coach with Jaguars

Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to hire Terry Robiskie as their new running backs coach, per multiple reports.

The Jaguars fired Tyrone Wheatly as the team’s running backs coach at the conclusion of the regular season after Tom Coughlin levied criticism upon Leonard Fournette and T.J. Yeldon for their demeanor during the team’s final game of the year.

While Robiskie played running back in college at LSU and in the NFL for the Oakland Raiders and Miami Dolphins, he hasn’t specifically coached the position since serving as an assistant running backs coach for the Los Angeles Raiders from 1985-87. Robiskie has predominantly been a wide receivers coach throughout his career with a pair of stints as an offensive coordinator with the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns. He was also the interim head coach of the Browns in 2004 when Butch Davis was fired midseason.

Robiskie spent last season as the receivers coach of the Buffalo Bills.