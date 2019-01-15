Saints sign Tyrunn Walker with Sheldon Rankins out

Getty Images

The Saints needed some help on their defensive line in the wake of Sheldon Rankins‘ torn Achilles and they found it in a player who has spent time with them in the past.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team has signed Tyrunn Walker to their 53-man roster. Walker broke into the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Saints in 2012.

In addition to his experience with the Saints, Walker has also spent time with Sunday’s opponent. He was a member of the Rams last season and appeared in all 17 games that the team played.

Walker had 25 tackles and a sack in those outings. He’s also spent time with the Lions and was with the Bills last summer before being released when they made their preseason roster cuts.