Sammy Watkins “felt pretty good” after long layoff

The Chiefs have been nursing a group of significant players, and at least one of them came out of his return in good shape.

Via Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star, Chiefs wideout Sammy Watkins played 81 of their 87 snaps Saturday against the Colts, a full workload in his first game back from a foot injury.

“I think he’s doing OK,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “He felt good after the game. He felt pretty good yesterday. He’s sore just from playing, but the foot feels good.”

Watkins hadn’t played since Week 11, and his return was not without its hiccups, including a fumble. But he also made a few splash plays, adding an element to an offense that was hardly struggling.

There’s less certainty about two other starters with lingering issues.

Tuesday is the deadline to activate guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif from injured reserve. He broke his fibula in Week Five and has been practicing for the last three weeks.

They’re also playing the day-to-day game with safety Eric Berry, who has played parts of two games this year but was inactive against the Colts.

“I’m not disappointed,” Reid said. “We’ve had great communication through the process. And most important that when and if he can play, he can protect himself and play at the level he wants to play at. He didn’t feel like he was at that level. He’s been great with communicating. One of those deals.

“If he can go, he can go. If he can’t, he can’t. I’m proud of the guys who stepped in and played and played at such a high level to give us an opportunity to be here.”

At this point, any snaps they get out of him have to be considered a bonus.