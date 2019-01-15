Tom Brady is an underdog for first time since 2014

Getty Images

The Patriots were favored in every game this season and postseason. They were favored in every game in 2017, regular season and postseason. They were favored in every game in 2016 except two games during Tom Brady‘s Deflategate suspension. And they were never an underdog in 2015. But they’re not favored now.

New England is a 3-point underdog at Kansas City on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game, and that makes this the first time since 2014 that Tom Brady has played a game in which he was the underdog

The last time was November 30, 2014, when the Patriots visited Lambeau Field and were 3-point underdogs against the Packers. The Patriots lost that game, 26-21.

Now Brady is an underdog again, finding himself in an unfamiliar position of most people expecting him to lose, even if he convinces himself he’s in that position all the time.