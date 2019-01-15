Tom Brady is an underdog for first time since 2014

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 15, 2019, 5:44 AM EST
Getty Images

The Patriots were favored in every game this season and postseason. They were favored in every game in 2017, regular season and postseason. They were favored in every game in 2016 except two games during Tom Brady‘s Deflategate suspension. And they were never an underdog in 2015. But they’re not favored now.

New England is a 3-point underdog at Kansas City on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game, and that makes this the first time since 2014 that Tom Brady has played a game in which he was the underdog

The last time was November 30, 2014, when the Patriots visited Lambeau Field and were 3-point underdogs against the Packers. The Patriots lost that game, 26-21.

Now Brady is an underdog again, finding himself in an unfamiliar position of most people expecting him to lose, even if he convinces himself he’s in that position all the time.

  2. The 2 teams are pretty evenly matched. Mahomes is by-far the best QB in the league this year and Reid is a fine regular season HC but the Pats have a ton of successful playoff experience and Belichik is in the discussion for all-time best HC.

    I think the odds-makers recognize the even-match up since in such cases the rule of thumb is to favor the home team by a FG.

  4. Moving forward, during debates on the greatness of the Patriot Dynasty their detractors will be left with,
    Yah but they weren’t favored in EVERY game they ever played.

    I’m way past old enough to remember when we would be thrilled when the Boston or New England Patriots were ONLY a 3 point dog. I’m liking this. It was getting boring.

  8. I defended Tom Brady against the NFL vehemently during Deflategate, so I am not your garden-variety Patriot hater. Having said that, please, please, please football gods, let Kansas City win this game so that we don’t once again have to watch the Patriots play in the Super Bowl. Having a team like the Chiefs, who haven’t been in it in a while (Super Bowl 4, oops I mean, IV) would be refreshing to see; plus, the Chiefs would add a lot of excitement to the game. Let Tom Brady spend Super Bowl Sunday at home watching the game with his gorgeous supermodel wife like the rest of us.

  9. Perfect!

    That is just how we want it.
    A chip on Brady’s shoulder is worth two more TD passes on Sunday.
    Edelman has the freaking Eye of the Tiger again, and the defense even looked good.

    Mahomes is a stud. The real deal–but the Pats have that look right now. They know that this is their last, best chance; they look ready.

    Should be a great game.

    Go Pats!!

    ps-I hope that HRS has stopped by the Rivers’ house to check on those 16 kids. . . That whiner was ready to kick Yorkies on national television!

  12. You’re talking about guy who’s playing at the top of his game and he’s still pissed about his draft position almost 20 years ago. Yeah, call him an underdog if you want. It’s just going to make him play better.

  15. Kc lost to NE at Foxboro by 3. It took a 65 yard time expiring drive to pull off at home. Brady’s record on the road this year and in the playoffs in general is mediocre the road. It is stellar at home. Vegas only cares about money so their assessment is probably pretty accurate. If the Patriots do lose be prepared for a million memes of Tommy with his famous “we suck” quote

  18. Good thing is the amount of cheating will be dailed down not playing in Foxboro. Not eliminated, just not as much. Then the Chiefs have to worry about the refs. Reid must be that much better of a coach for the Chiefs to be favorites after all that.

  21. In the first game they played this year, the Pats weren’t called for a single penalty. There’s home cookin, and then there’s just ridiculous.

  22. The Patriots are the only team I’ve ever seen where it’s risky business making them an underdog in any situation. I don’t know how anyone rational ever lays money down against them.

    When Brady and Belichick walk off into the sunset, that will be the only time it’s safe to pick against the Pats.

  24. Funny how the cowboys get so much hate by the media and should’ve never been in the playoffs but yet they exceeded expectations and still get 💩 ‘d on by this site and the circus.

    Tom Brady has been the underdog for the last five years by you people and never does any wrong. Yet, you hear countless scandals if they’re true or not, Who knows. What we do know, is he took under the table cash so they could afford other free agents but yet the man is still an angel

    Media needs to be held accountable along with the officials

  25. Patriots have not played well on the road this year. they finished 4-4 on the road and have gotten blown out in losses to Lions and Jags. I Expect this line to increase by another point or two.

  26. It will likely be a close, hard-fought game. Difficult to predict a winner, but KC by a FG seems about right.

  27. he’s not really finding himself in any position because I can bet my life that Tom Brady doesn’t make time to check point spreads #Alpha

  28. What a great opportunity for the league to collect some PSI measurements this weekend and release the results publicly. 🙂

    We all know why they won’t.

  31. I am so proud to be A Patriot.

    If The GOAT hung up His Gloves today, I would be eternally grateful for the Memories of Domination.

    …..made all them hours of sitting on aluminum in the 70’s worth every minute.

  32. Yep.The Patriots will lose this game. Mahome is too good, unles he gets hurt Chiefs will beat them and go on to win Superbowl, and I’m not a fan of either team.

  36. Oh — Brady is an underdog.

    Is he the only guy playing the Chiefs this weekend? I was just wondering. If not, I guess all the other guys on the Patriots are underdogs too, right?

    Okay. Just want to make sure, that’s all.

    I remember after Brett Favre came back from his voluntary rehab stint to stop taking pain pills and stop drinking, he was asked if he thought he was going to be ready to lead the Packers to a Super Bowl. He said, “I wouldn’t bet against me”. His Packers won one Super Bowl and got to another.

    So my answer to Brady being an underdog is, I wouldn’t bet against him.

  40. No, Tom Brady is not an underdog.

    The PATRIOTS are the underdog. If football is supposed to be the “ultimate team,” then do not individualize it all the time!

  43. Looking forward to an “instant classic”…..curious to see how the temp effects the players on BOTH teams…..
    Go Pats!!!

  44. I’m wondering if the Patriots might just use this as extra motivation. Dunno – what do you think?

    Chiefs are a formidable foe, and Mahomes is a legit top tier quarterback, but one very good season does not a GOAT make. Still think the Patriots find a way to pull this one out in the end.

  45. Brady is hard to bet against in the playoffs. For all the excuses made for Manning’s multiple playoff stinkers, Brady gets it done year in and year out, regardless of circumstances.

    Brady is a true leader on the field. Man, would I love to see him lose this weekend!

  47. Patriot fan my entire life, and a huge Brady fan. They should be the underdog in this game. This is no slight on the Patriots or Brady. They shouldn’t win this game against this team in that stadium. Having said that, there is no way I would take that bet. Go Pats!

  50. I’m not sure I consider them an underdog. -3 for the home team is basically a push. If this game was in Foxboro, it would probably be Pats -3

    This whole no one “believes in us” narrative the Pats seem to be pushing is comical

  53. As we speak, Brady is sipping his TB12 branded concussion water ($4.99/liter), playing on his TB12 mind pliability app ($3.99), while noshing on his TB12 prepared meals ($21.99) while getting his glutes kneaded by his 24/7 in-house TB12 certified ($899) pliability technician. Tom Cruise is envious that Brady has been the lone member of our species to successfully brand immortality…..besides Oprah of course

  54. Brady’s success is not an argument that he is GOAT. Put Montana in his prime in today’s AFC Least and with Coach Belichick and theres no doubt he would duplicate or improve on Brady’s success. Success is a team accomplishment not a QB accomplishment. I do not consider that a valid reason to put Brady at or near the greatest.

    With that said, I’m starting to warm up to the idea that Brady is in this conversation. I’ve said in the past that to be GOAT, for me you had to revolutionize the position or change the way the position is played. For Brady… I’m starting to think the best argument to put him in my list of greatest of all time is his longetivity playing at a high level. He’s doing things that haven’t been done before. Let’s see how he does on Sunday and in Atlanta if he gets there.

  55. Gotta love Pats fans. Funny how they forget how many asterisks should be by some of those wins.

    Chiefs 42
    Pats 28

    Chiefs are winning it all. Mahomes IS that good.

  57. eaglesmaina says:
    January 15, 2019 at 9:23 am
    Gotta love Pats fans. Funny how they forget how many asterisks should be by some of those wins.

    Chiefs 42
    Pats 28

    Chiefs are winning it all. Mahomes IS that good.

    ——
    It’s zero. Why would we forget that? 🙂

  60. I just feel that Patriots win this matchup. No real good reason to justify the feeling, I don’t want to feel this way, but I have it.

  61. Just this…IF, and its a big “IF”, the Chiefs defense plays like it did against the Colts, Brady will feel every one of his 41 years and will retire after this loss.

    Then again, if the Chiefs D comes out and plays like it has most of the season, the Pats will win another shoot out.

  62. He a young gun singer
    —-
    That has its drawbacks too. Favre was a gun slinger and he made his share of big time blunders.

  65. Brady is the GOAT. Not even close. And that description of “the old man vs. the kid” is right on target. Can Brady and the Pats do it yet again? Maybe. I hope so. But even if they don’t we’ll ALWAYS have that Super Bowl win against Atlanta to remember as the best game ever played by any team. I’m still feeling thrilled over that comeback. Brady may be the ghost of Christmas past and Mahomes the ghost of Christmas future… the “next Brady”… but while Brady is getting older I’d still like to see him and the Pats win it all one more time. Go Pats!!!

  71. Brady is turning into Rivers…. No one likes me, no one believes in me, cry cry cry… not a good look.

  74. I honestly don’t see this game ending in any scenario other than one where the Patriots add to their NFL-record number of conference championship game losses.

  76. It’s nerve wracking, and at the same time, a lot of fun to look forward to a matchup of this level.
    I think NE surprised a few last week….and perhaps the team themselves. When you hit that pitch out of the park, something changes in your psyche. You got your mojo back… a surge of excitement at knowing what you can do.

    That carries into the next game… I don’t care where.

    got my MOJO goin
    mmhmm.
    got my mojo mmhmm,
    goin’ on.

  77. KCis at home so their sideline coms probably will not become inoperable at the most crucial moment.
    _________________________________________________________________________________________________________

    Let’s hope not. If so, the NFL would have some explaining to do given they are the ones that control the communication.

    This is getting comical now.

  78. I honestly don’t see this game ending in any scenario other than one where the Patriots add to their NFL-record number of conference championship game losses.
    ________________________________________________________________________________________________________

    This is always a laughable comment. Even when they lose in conference championship games, it means they were more successful then 28 other teams that year. Losing in the AFCCG, while a letdown, is not really a knock. Would you rather they miss out on the playoffs entirely?

  79. I cannot wait for kickoff and I am extra excited that the NE KC game is the latter one so there is time for the temperature to drop even further.

    It is going to be really exciting to see Brady look everyone of his 41 years. To see those balls frozen solid and feel like they have 35psi on those cold, stiff hands.

    I really hope KC knocks him down repeatedly and he ends up getting that Brett Favre circa Jan 2008 look on his face. I witnessed that up close since I was at that Packers/Giants Championship game and had the up close look at Favre’s face.

    He wanted nothing to do with playing football in that weather and my guess is that if the weather predictions are accurate, Brady is going out this season looking just like Favre did – frozen, old, and a loser.

  80. NFL-record number of conference championship game losses…

    gotta be in the game to lose it.
    Flip that script, my friend.

    How many teams would have loved to be in those games?

  86. Braz says:
    January 15, 2019 at 9:22 am
    Brady’s success is not an argument that he is GOAT. Put Montana in his prime in today’s AFC Least and with Coach Belichick and theres no doubt he would duplicate or improve on Brady’s success.

    ———-

    You mean the guy who played with a bunch of HOf teammates and could only muster his way to 4 SBs? Please child….

  87. Can someone tell me why some posters see NE putting up such low numbers?
    What is it about the Chiefs that suggests their defense is shutting down NE?

    It doesn’t add up, especially considering how NE has played against the Chiefs, and how NE has played the last few weeks.

    But, who knows?
    On the other hand, KC might find themselves thrown off by new wrinkles that stymie their game.
    The cold certainly makes running with the ball a stronger play.

  89. I always have a vision of Tom Brady’s career ending in an Otto Graham type way. Brady on his knees, bloody and mud covered and best of all: defeated.

    Hopefully, the Chiefs can deliver this vision.

  90. raymondmac says:
    January 15, 2019 at 10:57 am
    Can someone tell me why some posters see NE putting up such low numbers?
    What is it about the Chiefs that suggests their defense is shutting down NE?
    ——
    Probably the win over the Colts. Honestly they should have been shut out.

    Of course the Dolts were complete frauds who had no business in the playoffs. The Chiefs defense will step up in weight class and play the best and most balanced team they’ve faced at home this season by a mile.

  91. For all of you who are convinced that KC is going to blow the Pats out, please put a ton of money down on them so the Pats line goes to 4 or 5. I’ll check back later this week on the lines before placing my bets – thanks!

    Pats at 3 is nice, getting 4 or 5 would be like stealing.

  92. Once again this weekend has proven how important the bye week is. A bye is equivalent to a 100% chance to win in week 1 of the playoffs with no risk of injury. Then the extra prep week is key.

    Two critical differences in this game compared to the last time the Patriots played the Chiefs. No Kareem Hunt. He was a complete killer in previous games and a big play nightmare. I don’t think the Chiefs have been quite as explosive since he’s been off the team. They were still scoring 30+ but down about 4 points a game on average and they were in some close games down the stretch. Also, Justin Houston coming back. Makes a big different on the defensive side of the ball. He played great against Indy.

    I truly believe that the debacle at Miami and the subsequent loss to the Steelers kind of righted the Patriots ship for the season and they are playing like a team and firing on all cylinders now. I suspect (and hope) the road woes are solved and they won’t beat themselves.

    Mahomes is too young and too good to know what Playoff pressure is yet.

    I expect a great game.

    Not sure what the impact of extreme cold will be, but the most physical team could prevail in that case as it certainly hurts to get hit in that temp.

    Go Patriots!!

  93. I can’t shake the feeling that Max Kellerman works for Belichick and is currently receiving a large plastic bag full of money from him. Let’s hope so.

  94. They will have the Deflategate referee officiating. Not only are the Pats underdogs now but hunted dogs too.

  95. I hope some intrepid soul brings a PSI gauge and lines up some footballs…while a camera records them measuring… all during the game.

    I bet the league would sic an entire SWAT team on that operation.
    Can’t have folks actually seeing with their own eyes that the Ideal Gas Law is for real.

  96. Tom Brady is the greatest QB that ever graced an NFL football field with his presence. He knows that weaklings don’t belong in pro football and that’s why he laughs when he beats them to a pulp every week!

    I’m glad he’s MY quarterback. All hail the king! 🙂

    #TriggerAPatriotHater

  100. Vegas only cares about money so their assessment is probably pretty accurate.

    *******************************

    It baffles me how people still don’t understand how this works. The oddsmakers aren’t making assessments of the teams; they are making assessments of the betting public’s perceptions, setting the line where they think it will promote equal wagering on each side. They are usually wrong, which makes the line move in an effort to correct it.

    But, by all means, keep on wagering in ignorance.

  101. venomraider says:
    January 15, 2019 at 11:31 am
    The guy who has been regularly caught cheating every way imaginable for the better part of 19 years isn’t in ANY legitimate discussions for best head coach ever.

    Who exactly is that who was caught cheating in “every way imaginable”? Was he the guy who tried to trip a player on the field during a game? Good thing you’re not prone to hyperbolic misinformation.

  102. venomraider says:
    January 15, 2019 at 11:31 am
    The guy who has been regularly caught cheating every way imaginable for the better part of 19 years isn’t in ANY legitimate discussions for best head coach ever.

    Who exactly is that who was caught cheating in “every way imaginable”? Was he the guy who tried to trip a player on the field during a game? Good thing you’re not prone to hyperbolic misinformation.

