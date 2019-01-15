Tuesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Bills T Dion Dawkins feels he’s on the hot seat heading into the offseason.

What can the Dolphins learn from the four teams still playing?

There wasn’t much to dislike about the Patriots’ win over the Chargers.

The Jets’ defensive coordinator is going to get a lot of leeway to do their job.

Six offseason questions about the Ravens defense.

Sam Wyche thinks the Bengals are going the right route with their new head coach.

Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens explained how he came to root for the team while growing up in Alabama.

The Steelers lost a key member of the coaching staff on Monday.

Texans S Justin Reid‘s receiving some accolades for his work as a rookie.

The Colts signed three players to reserve/future contracts.

What Jaguars problem has been exposed by this year’s playoffs?

Handing out final grades to the Titans for the 2018 season.

Who will be the Broncos offensive coordinator?

The Chiefs fulfilled DL Chris Jones’ promise to the team’s fans.

Chargers QB Philip Rivers looked back at 2018 and ahead to next season on Monday.

Looking back at how predictions for the Raiders in 2018 turned out.

Will the Cowboys be facing QB Kyler Murray for years to come?

DE Avery Moss and G Chad Slade signed reserve/future contracts with the Giants.

Eagles G Brandon Brooks faces an extended rehab after tearing his Achilles.

Washington P Tress Way had a career year.

Five takeaways from Monday’s Bears press conference.

The Lions wound up with the 88th pick in the draft as a result of the Golden Tate trade.

A look at decisions Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has to make regarding working with QB Aaron Rodgers.

Three positive stats and three negative stats about the Vikings offense.

Falcons WR Calvin Ridley had the most receiving touchdowns by a rookie in 2018.

Assessing how the Panthers offensive line fared in 2018.

David Onyemata is set for more work with Saints DT Sheldon Rankins injured.

Listing some of the challenges Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles will face in his new job.

The Cardinals have been mentioned as a possible suitor for Antonio Brown.

The Rams had a feeling that they’d see the Saints again in the playoffs.

Which quarterbacks will the 49ers coaches work with at the Senior Bowl?

The Seahawks handed out some awards.