Alabama defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi hired by Browns

Alabama defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi is headed to Cleveland to join the Browns, Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports reports. Lupoi will join Freddie Kitchens’ staff as the defensive line coach.

Lupoi was the primary recruiter for Tua Tagovailoa, Jonah Wililams, Najee Harris and Raekwon Davis, among others, and known as one of the nation’s top recruiters.

It is a good get for Kitchens, a former Alabama quarterback.

Lupoi spent five seasons with Nick Saban at Alabama, earning a promotion to defensive coordinator a year after after Jeremy Pruitt left to become the head coach at the University of Tennessee. Lupoi served as the outside linebackers coach for the three seasons before that after arriving as an analyst in 2014.

He coached the defensive linemen for four seasons at Cal and for two seasons at the University of Washington before leaving for Alabama.