Andy Reid can be seventh coach to take two franchises to Super Bowl

Chiefs coach Andy Reid is one win away from joining some impressive company in NFL coaching history.

If Reid’s Chiefs win the AFC Championship Game, he’ll coach in the Super Bowl with his second team, having previously taken the Eagles to the Super Bowl. Reid would become the seventh coach to take two franchises to the Super Bowl.

The previous coaches to take two franchises to the Super Bowl are Don Shula (Colts and Dolphins), Bill Parcells (Giants and Patriots), Dan Reeves (Broncos and Falcons), Dick Vermeil (Eagles and Rams), Mike Holmgren (Packers and Seahawks) and John Fox (Panthers and Broncos).

So far no coach has ever won a Super Bowl with two different franchises. The only active NFL head coach with a chance to do that on his current team is Jon Gruden, who won the Super Bowl with the Buccaneers and is now with the Raiders, where he currently appears to be far from winning a second Super Bowl.