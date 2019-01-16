Andy Reid: Damien Williams has really stepped up

Getty Images

During a conference call on Wednesday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was asked about how his team is different from the one that lost to the Patriots 43-40 in Week Six.

Reid said that young players are more experienced, but that he otherwise “couldn’t even tell you.” One thing he could have mentioned was the difference in the backfield.

Kareem Hunt was still on the Chiefs in Week Six and is no longer on the team’s roster, which opened a door for Damien Williams to run through. Williams has done just that over the last couple of months.

He had 47 carries for 255 yards, 20 catches for 142 yards and six touchdowns in the final five weeks of the regular season and added 154 total yards and a touchdown against the Colts last week.

“Yeah, we started doing it kind of by committee and then Damien worked in there, Damien Williams,” Reid said. “I think he’s done a nice job. We still spot other guys in there. They all play. But I think he’s really stepped up and those are big shoes to fill and I think he’s done a nice job with it.”

Williams also came up during Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s press conference. A question about Williams noted that he visited the Patriots as a restricted free agent in 2017 before they opted to sign Mike Gillislee.

“He’s a good football player,” Belichick said. “Smart, versatile, can do a lot of different things. Run the ball, catch, pass protect. We had a good visit with him. He was a good guy to bring in to visit and get to know. Things didn’t really work out at that time but I’m not surprised to see him doing well at all.”

Belichick would prefer not to see Williams do well this Sunday as keeping him from continuing his strong run would boost hopes of another Super Bowl trip for New England.