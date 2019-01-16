Anthony Lynn says Chargers won’t be complacent after “butt kicking”

Getty Images

As much as it stung, Chargers coach Anthony Lynn is already drawing on the lessons of Sunday’s thrashing by the Patriots for lessons for next season.

A 12-4 season came crashing down around their ears, and the late scores that closed the gap to 41-28 don’t hide the fact the Chargers were dominated.

“We won’t be complacent, I can tell you that,” Lynn said, via Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times. “We had a good year, . . . but after that butt kicking [Sunday], no one will be complacent. Everyone will be looking for ways to get better.”

The Chargers have an old quarterback and an old tight end, but the core of the team is young, which should put them in position to contend as long as Rivers is healthy. They’ll have to restock in the defensive front seven, but there’s no apparent reason they can’t be at this level for a few years.

Elder tight end Antonio Gates has also echoed his coach’s sentiment, saying he doesn’t want to go out on a loss like that.

“You don’t like to end your career in this fashion,” Gates said. “That’s just natural. I want to end it on a high note. When you think about what we’ve built here, do we have an opportunity? I really believe we do, in my heart. So, of course, I’d love to come back and play.”

Motivation comes in strange forms sometimes, though being embarrassed might not be the thing you want to remember the most through an offseason.