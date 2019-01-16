Antonio Brown calls Steelers “indifferent” toward him in latest tweet storm

January 16, 2019
Mt. Antonio has yet to erupt, but the inevitable explosion creeps closer and closer.

In a series of Wednesday afternoon tweets, Brown took aim at the Steelers and at others who have called him out in recent days — others connected to him and the Pittsburgh organization.

Responding to a fan who made reference to Steelers owner Art Rooney II, Brown said, “Clearly they feel indifferent about me seeing all these reports the big interview coming! watching my teammates, fans and organization show me how they really feel! Stay Woke.”

This comment reinforces the notion that, regardless of what the Steelers may want, Brown wants out of Pittsburgh. He has yet to say it specifically, and perhaps he will in the “big interview” that he continues to tease.

Brown also fired back at former Steelers offensive coordinator (current Buccaneers coach) Bruce Arians and former Steelers receiver Emmanuel Sanders in the same tweet: “He didn’t draft me he drafted [Sanders, the] same guy who missed rehab to go on networks to talk about me on situation he have zero clue! Arians now wears [kangol] hats n glasses but ima diva! Done seen it all then they say we friends stop [lying].” (Arians drafted neither guy, but he was on the coaching staff when each arrived.)

Sanders has responded to Brown, saying this: “[Y]ou know damn well I didn’t travel to LA to talk [on NFL Network] about you fam. You trippin yo. I went to be a analyst in which you acting foolish was the topic and I gave my analytical opinion. Get off the gas yo. You did it to yourself.”

Whether Brown intends to or not, what Brown currently is doing is moving himself closer to the territory of Terrell Owens in 2005, who wanted out of Philadelphia badly enough to embark on a scorched-earth campaign that came back to haunt him (wrongly but undoubtedly) when the time came to get his much-deserved spot in the Hall of Fame.

  6. Exactly how many millions of dollars does one need to receive from someone before they’re no longer “indifferent”?

    This is as grotesque a display of non-self-aware privilege as you’re likely to see.

  8. it’s big Ben’s team
    Brown ran afoul of Ben and this is the end result
    blame it on Ben for not being the leader he is supposed to be
    cannot wait to see how this plays out

  9. AB said he’s sick & tired of talking about AB, AB, AB 24/7. He wants to talk about something completely different: “What do YOU think about AB?” Who really wants to add a malcontent me-first diva to their building?

  10. If no one wants him can he sue for collusion? All he has to do is prove he’s better than the 5th WR on a few teams and thus should “have a job” and that’s it, case closed, right?

    I mean this is America, don’t we have free speech? You can do or say anything you want and no employer is allowed to take it into consideration when hiring or not hiring you.

  11. Wow. Is the Leveon Bell situation even resolved while all this goes one?

    Good stuff, enjoying this public meltdown tremendously.

  12. Mom used to say, “You seldom get in trouble for saying nothing.”. Lots of people in this story could benefit from following that advice. ..

  14. This is just bizarre behavior. Still not even sure exactly what he is so upset over. Every teammate has said they want him back and all Rooney said is he isn’t answering any calls so it’s hard to envision him coming back. Antonio Brown is officially off the reservation.

  15. Maybe they are indifferent because you are only as special as one of fifty two guys on the team. Only YOU think you’re more important than the rest of the team.

  16. Was surprised when I saw Sanders speak so bluntly as an active player, but it’s not like he said anything that was untrue. If Brown wants to be upset, he needs to be upset with himself. As a diehard Steelers fan, just hoping this rift doesn’t keep Denver out of the bidding war!

  20. If his ego couldn’t handle not being named the MVP of the team – helped kick all this off….

    What’s gonna happen when the Steelers take their best offer and trade him for a 5th rounder in the 2020 draft?

  22. i hate that “woke” has been reduced to synonymous with “selfish”. being selfish shouldn’t mean being aware.

  23. If AB watched the entire Sanders segment, he would see that sanders said Big Ben was not a good leader and shouldn’t throw his receivers under the bus on his radio show. In a way, Sanders offered the best defense of AB’s frustration. But now AB is mad at Sanders. OK.

  24. The Steelers need to start the auction. This is going to get worse, further reducing the number of teams crazy enough to want to trade for him.

  27. Maybe they seem indifferent because they realize it’s futile to engage in any dialogue with him. The guy is too childish to answer the phone when they tried to call him. He even had his agent call because he’s so childish. Then he decides social media is the best platform to do things. As Mark Twain said, “Never argue with stupid people, they will drag you down to their level and then beat you with experience.”

  28. Couple of weeks ago someone mentioned concussion syndrome. AB was always a diva, but not a unpleasant, unlikeable jerk. He has had a few going back to that Bengals playoff game and it seems like his behavior has deteriorated sharply. My old daddy was the sweetest kindist man I ever knew, and he suffered brain injuries that turned him into a real sob before died. I think someone close to AB should consider this.

  29. How in the name of literacy did either of these guys pass an SAT? That patios is so old, lame and contrived. I thought the idea was to lift people up. Not de-volve into grunts in order to communicate. Why do you go out of your way to sound like you have never seen a school? So many others are trying to better themselves and no, it’s NOT about having a pile of money. Playing right into the stereotype.

  30. They paid you 17 mil per season.
    They gave you money upfront on your last contract – which they never do to players.
    They tolerated you behavior and disciplined you behind closed doors as not to drag your issues into the media
    And you do this nonsense and call them indifferent
    You’re 31. If you’re not mature enough now to take responsibility for your actions, the likelihood of you ever growing up is slim to none.

  31. I agree that the Raiders have a need for an AB type player. I’m not sure that the glittering lights of Vegas would help hold AB in check, though.

  36. Indifferent? What were they supposed to do, roll out the red carpet, and have royal trumpeters announce his arrival to the stadium everyday? He can’t stand it that JuJu is coming into his own, and getting some attention. It isn’t the AB show anymore. People claiming BR is the the root of problem, think again. While I certainly believe BR isn’t a saint, and says things on air that should stay in house, you are never going to see him, or and other “professionals”, carry on this way. Yeah, AB, #WE WOKE to the fact your clown act isn’t worth the trouble any longer. You’ve never been a team player, goodbye and good riddance.

  37. silverandblack052099 says:
    January 16, 2019 at 4:52 pm
    If I’m Jon Gruden, I’m on the phone offering one of my first round picks for AB. The Raiders have a huge need at WR and AB would be a huge acquisition for them.
    =======================================================================================
    I think he’s the last guy you want in your locker room when you have a bunch of young talent coming in through the draft in the next couple of years and you’re trying to rebuild. All he cares about is himself, how many balls are thrown his way, and how long he can keep himself in the spotlight.

  38. While it Ben’s team, brown should be held accountable for his own actions. The fact that brown is 30 kinda means he shouldn’t need Ben to lead him. He’s TO revisited, why couldn’t he just have been like Calvin Johnson, but way shorter. You never heard a peep from megatron.

  39. Antonio Brown is a straight up COWARD. If you want out, say so. 90% of TRUE Steeler’s fans don’t care about you anymore, just an FYI dummy.

  40. “What’s gonna happen when the Steelers take their best offer and trade him for a 5th rounder in the 2020 draft?”

    And hopefully traded to one of the teams with the 3 or 4 worst QBs in the league.

  41. Goodbye AB! Loved you for years and thought of you as the consummate professional. In the past 2 years your head got as big as Barry Bonds. You’ve ruined your legacy in Pittsburgh. Hope some team foolishly gives up a first rounder to babysit you.

  42. Instead of embracing the great 1-2 wide receiver punch that the Steelers had with him and JuJu,Brown ruined it with his jealousy and childish behavior. He’s been jealous of the kid since the day they drafted him. Waiting on the final eruption…

  43. kenberthiaume says:
    January 16, 2019 at 4:40 pm

    I mean this is America, don’t we have free speech? You can do or say anything you want and no employer is allowed to take it into consideration when hiring or not hiring you.
    ————————————————
    Here’s a civics lesson for you. The First Amendment prohibits the GOVERNMENT from restricting your speech. It does not prohibit others, such as your employer, from restricting your right to speak.

  46. Gordon Andrews says:
    January 16, 2019 at 5:53 pm
    While it Ben’s team, brown should be held accountable for his own actions. The fact that brown is 30 kinda means he shouldn’t need Ben to lead him. He’s TO revisited, why couldn’t he just have been like Calvin Johnson, but way shorter. You never heard a peep from megatron.

    Calvin had something called “class” – not a concept AB is familiar with.

  47. Now, what Sanders and Arians had to do with this, I will not understand. We can blame Tomlin all we like, but how the Steelers ended up with their three biggest playmakers being at such high odds is beyond me. Really bad luck there.

    Good news for them is that they have the best offensive line in the league. If you need to start replacing the irreplaceable, that’s a good foundation to have. As for Brown…good luck in San Francisco, I guess.

  48. Just one more thing-Big Ben shouldn’t be immune from scrutiny, given his public criticisms that he cannot seem to realize are bad for his team *gestures to obvious evidence in article*, but he needs to realize that he’s the last one left. It’s on his shoulders now.

  49. Oh, they’re far from indifferent. They are all-in AB. Want to know why? Here’s a reminder. YOU walked out on the team. YOU. They didn’t wake up and decide to “disrespect” you. You decided to disrespect them.

    Grow up.

  51. Enough already AB! America gets you. In algebra: AB > 52. Agree with silver and black; AB would be a perfect fit for the RAIDERS! Thanks for being such a great role model for our children……..NOT!

  56. dontbestupidyoumoron says:
    January 16, 2019 at 5:05 pm

    I propose a blockbuster trade involving OBJ of the NYG and AB.

    We send Pittsburgh OBJ and they agree not to send us AB.
    ==================================

    Now that’s funny.

    BTW, put this Steelers fan down for a “Yes” vote on that deal. The best part of it is that it allows us to ship AB to OAK (or the like) for even a 7th if that’s all they wanna give.

  57. I am a long time Steeler fan who just wants them to get rid of all of the Brown, Bell and Tomlin mess. Football is my weekend release from weekly stress and would rather see them with Ben and a bunch of no names. Sounds like the Patriots! Mark Cuban was correct when he said it’s just a matter of time when the NFL self destructs.

  58. The Pittsburgh Steelers have become a serial soap opera starring Big Ben, Antonio Brown, Le’Veon Bell and Mike Tomlin with the Rooneys the directors of the farcical comedy. The team has capitulated to its diva players far too long and is now reaping the whirlwind. The Rooneys pretend innocence playing on the reputations of the Chief and Art Rooney. Bell is gone; AB is gone; Tomlin will talk his way out of responsibility for his enabling of Brown, Bell and Ben. Ben will whine and blame his decline on the loss of Bell and AB. The Rooneys will pretend that none of it is their fault and blame Colbert. The Steelers dumped Haley to placate Ben. Munchak left confirming the dysfunction on Tomlin’s staff. The Chiefs, Patriots, Chargers, Colts and Texans will continue to focus on football while Pittsburgh endures another season of avoidable failure. The Chief will haunt the third generation of Rooneys if they do not take control of the situation. The Pittsburgh fans may revolt but the Rooneys will pretend had no part in the destruction of a once proud franchise.

