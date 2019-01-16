AP All-Pro team credited votes for Taysom Hill to Tyreek Hill

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 16, 2019, 3:49 PM EST
When the Associated Press All-Pro team came out, we pointed out some flaws in the voting, including the fact that Tyreek Hill received six votes as the All-Pro special teamer, even though he barely plays on special teams. But it turns out the flaw wasn’t with the voters.

Instead, the AP confirmed to PFT today, it was a “clerical mistake” made by the Associated Press after the ballots were submitted: No one voted for Tyreek Hill on special teams. But six voters selected Taysom Hill of the Saints as their All-Pro special teamer, and somehow those six votes were listed as going to Tyreek Hill when the All-Pro team was announced.

Tyreek Hill receiving zero votes on special teams is good considering that he played only 11 percent of the Chiefs’ special teams snaps. Taysom Hill, who played more than 80 percent of the Saints’ special teams snaps, received six votes.

So the voters are off the hook on this one. The mistake was made by the AP, not by the All-Pro voters.

9 responses to “AP All-Pro team credited votes for Taysom Hill to Tyreek Hill

  2. Pretty amazing story considering he is a Quarterback. A lot of QB busts can learn from Taysom Hill. Just because you may not be good enough to play QB in the NFL doesn’t mean you shouldn’t adapt and try playing other positions.

  4. if you can’t figure out why he steps on the field you either aren’t watching the game or don’t understand it, or both…

  "Just because you may not be good enough to play QB in the NFL doesn't mean you shouldn't adapt and try playing other positions."

  Tim Tebow should have taken that to heart.

    Tim Tebow should have taken that to heart.

  7. a crutch on offense? His presence on the field forces defenses to change the way they play the game. Not only that, because of his presence on offense, teams have to pay extra attention to him on special teams which leaves fewer guys to run coverage. Did you see the 4th down conversion he made last weekend? They might not be playing this Sunday if not for Taysom Hill.. a crutch? c’mon man…

  8. “I get a kick out of Hill but is he a real qb?”

    Yes, he is a real QB. He has made several nice throws throughout the year. Made another one this past weekend that ended up being called back. He just hasn’t been asked to throw all that much by SP. Is he on the level of Drew? Well no, not many are, but given some time to develop he can probably be a good QB. Really like him having him as the Swiss Army knife of the team right now though.

  9. 3xapple says:
    January 16, 2019 at 4:22 pm
    “Just because you may not be good enough to play QB in the NFL doesn’t mean you shouldn’t adapt and try playing other positions.”

    Tim Tebow should have taken that to heart.
    ————

    Tebow did play special teams. He apparently wasn’t very good at that, either.

