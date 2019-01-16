AP All-Pro team credited votes for Taysom Hill to Tyreek Hill

Getty Images

When the Associated Press All-Pro team came out, we pointed out some flaws in the voting, including the fact that Tyreek Hill received six votes as the All-Pro special teamer, even though he barely plays on special teams. But it turns out the flaw wasn’t with the voters.

Instead, the AP confirmed to PFT today, it was a “clerical mistake” made by the Associated Press after the ballots were submitted: No one voted for Tyreek Hill on special teams. But six voters selected Taysom Hill of the Saints as their All-Pro special teamer, and somehow those six votes were listed as going to Tyreek Hill when the All-Pro team was announced.

Tyreek Hill receiving zero votes on special teams is good considering that he played only 11 percent of the Chiefs’ special teams snaps. Taysom Hill, who played more than 80 percent of the Saints’ special teams snaps, received six votes.

So the voters are off the hook on this one. The mistake was made by the AP, not by the All-Pro voters.