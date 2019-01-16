Belichick says Reid is as good as any coach at adjusting with new ideas

Getty Images

Andy Reid has a long track record as an NFL offensive coach, from his time as a Packers offensive assistant in the 1990s, to his 14 years as head coach of the Eagles, and now in his sixth year as head coach of the Chiefs. But the offense he runs now doesn’t look a lot like that offense in Green Bay a quarter of a century ago.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick says Reid has changed his offense over time, and Belichick admires Reid’s willingness to implement ideas from the outside.

“He’s done a great job of that, probably as good as any coach that I’ve seen. He does a great job taking new ideas, new concepts, and utilizing them in a productive and efficient way, depending on what he’s working with, how they fit into what he’s doing, his personnel,” Belichick said. “He’s very creative, he takes on new ideas, new concepts and develops them within the framework of his system to create more problems for the defense. He does a great job of that. We see it every year, and even in the course of the year, from when we played them in October, has come up with more things that create more of a problem. He’s always tough to go agains, he does a great job of game planning and does an excellent job of developing an offensive system that is very hard to defend.”

Reid has evolved over the years and now has his best offense yet this year with Patrick Mahomes.