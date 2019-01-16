Ben Watson, Keith Kirkwood miss practice on Wednesday

Getty Images

The Saints have only five names on the injury report, four days before the NFC title game.

Tight end Ben Watson (illness) and receiver Keith Kirkwood (calf) didn’t practice on Wednesday. Kirkwood caught the first touchdown pass in the divisional round come-from-behind win over the Eagles.

Limited in practice for the Saints were guard Andrus Peat (hand), tackle Ryan Ramczyk (shoulder), and center Max Under (knee).

No other names appeared on the injury report, which implies that all other players are fully and completely healthy entering the contest that will determine the conference’s representative in the Super Bowl.