Bills sign Lorenzo Alexander for 2019

Posted by Josh Alper on January 16, 2019, 10:48 AM EST
Getty Images

Linebacker Lorenzo Alexander made it clear at the end of the 2018 season that he had no interest in leaving the Bills for another team in free agency and he won’t have to think about that possibility any longer.

The Bills announced on Wednesday that Alexander has signed a one-year deal for the 2019 season. No financial terms were announced.

Alexander had been a reserve and special teams player for most of his first 10 seasons in the NFL, but he got a chance at playing a bigger defensive role since getting to Buffalo in 2016. He’s made the most of it with 223 tackles, 22 sacks, eight forced fumbles and three interceptions over the last three years.

While discussing his desire to remain with the Bills, Alexander hinted that the 2019 season will be his final one as a pro and Wednesday’s news confirms that he’ll be spending it in the place where he’s had his finest moments.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Bills sign Lorenzo Alexander for 2019

  2. This guy is a prime example of why players should chase every dollar they can get, and not feel the slightest bit of guilt about it. He’s an excellent linebacker, and has probably missed out on millions of dollars in his career by being typecast as a special teams player. Both Washington and Arizona did this guy wrong.

  4. Great to have Zo back for 2019! After the departure of Kyle Williams, losing Alexander would have been a big blow to the leadership core of the defense. His stats over the past three years have been really good, with last season being amazing for a 35 year old player.

  5. Zo has had one heck of a career. We had mutual friends back in college and I couldn’t be more happy for him and his family.

  6. Trump’s Tiny Hands says:
    January 16, 2019 at 10:54 am

    This guy is a prime example of why players should chase every dollar they can get, and not feel the slightest bit of guilt about it. He’s an excellent linebacker, and has probably missed out on millions of dollars in his career by being typecast as a special teams player. Both Washington and Arizona did this guy wrong.

    ———-

    Hate to say it but so did the Raiders.

  8. Yeah! Zo is the “heart and soul” of the Bills. He is the “fine wine” of the NFL. Thank you so much for your dedication to community service. You are a role model not just for young players in the Pro s but for children growing up in the 716 area. The AB s and the OBJ s of the league should study you hard to figure out how to behave as a Professional. Thank you Zo!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!