Bills sign Lorenzo Alexander for 2019

Getty Images

Linebacker Lorenzo Alexander made it clear at the end of the 2018 season that he had no interest in leaving the Bills for another team in free agency and he won’t have to think about that possibility any longer.

The Bills announced on Wednesday that Alexander has signed a one-year deal for the 2019 season. No financial terms were announced.

Alexander had been a reserve and special teams player for most of his first 10 seasons in the NFL, but he got a chance at playing a bigger defensive role since getting to Buffalo in 2016. He’s made the most of it with 223 tackles, 22 sacks, eight forced fumbles and three interceptions over the last three years.

While discussing his desire to remain with the Bills, Alexander hinted that the 2019 season will be his final one as a pro and Wednesday’s news confirms that he’ll be spending it in the place where he’s had his finest moments.