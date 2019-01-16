Bills would prefer LeSean McCoy not share personnel thoughts on social media

Getty Images

Since the end of the 2018 season, Bills running back LeSean McCoy has made a few social media posts that have reflected his desire to see the team upgrade its offensive line.

In a since-deleted tweet, he wrote that he’d like to see the team add players from Alabama and deleted a comment on an NFL post that said he wanted a player like Colts rookie guard Quenton Nelson. While those posts have been pulled, word of them made its way to team brass.

In an interview with the Buffalo News, General Manager Brandon Beane made it clear that the team would prefer that McCoy cease putting his personnel thoughts on public display.

“I think LeSean understands that’s not how we do business,” Beane said. “He’s a passionate guy, but we don’t do it on social media. He doesn’t mean anything by it, but at the same time, we don’t condone that. … We want all our players to be mindful of what’s on social media. That’s the scary part about social media. You talk to your kids about it. You talk to everybody about it. Everybody’s reading it, and once it’s on there, it’s on there. You’re conversating with everybody. You’re not just having a one-on-one conversation with somebody. So, I think he understands that.”

The Bills may not like the avenue that McCoy has chosen to express himself, but it’s hard to argue too strenuously about the content. The team needs to be better on the offensive line, which is why they made a change at offensive line coach and why it will be surprising if the offseason doesn’t bring several new faces to the group.