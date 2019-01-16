Broncos LS Casey Kreiter headed to Pro Bowl

Getty Images

Broncos long snapper Casey Kreiter is headed to his first Pro Bowl.

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn, who is coaching the AFC in the all-star game, selected Kreiter as his team’s “need” player, Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post reports.

Kreiter has spent three seasons in the NFL, all with the Broncos, after trying to break into the league with the Cowboys. He signed as an undrafted free agent in 2014, but the Cowboys cut him in 2014 and 2015 while keeping veteran L.P. Ladouceur instead.

Kreiter played all 16 games in 2018.