Broncos name Rich Scangarello as offensive coordinator

The Broncos have made the hiring of Rich Scangarello as offensive coordinator official, announcing it Wednesday night. Scangarello leaves the 49ers after spending the past two seasons coaching the team’s quarterbacks.

The 49ers gave Scangarello, who remained under contract, permission to interview and leave.

“With the addition of Rich Scangarello as our offensive coordinator, we’re getting an experienced coach who was a trusted and valued assistant with Kyle Shanahan,” new Broncos coach Vic Fangio said in a statement. “. . .He worked wonders with all the quarterbacks who started for San Francisco during the previous two years as quarterbacks coach.

“With his background and knowledge, it’s the perfect time for Rich to be an offensive coordinator in the NFL. I find this opportunity for Rich very similar to when I first became a defensive coordinator many years ago, and he is ready to take this step in his career.”

Scangarello is a 24-year coaching veteran with four years of NFL experience.