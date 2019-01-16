Browns hire Al Holcomb to coach linebackers

Getty Images

The Browns brought in former Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks as defensive coordinator, and now they’ve brought his defensive coordinator with him.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Browns have hired Holcomb as their linebackers coach/run game coordinator.

Wilks took Holcomb with him to Arizona after they worked together in Carolina, though that only lasted a year.

Holcomb had spent five years with the Panthers as a position coach, after getting his foot in the door with the Giants.