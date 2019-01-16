Buccaneers announce full 2019 coaching staff

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have announced the full coaching staff for Bruce Arians’ first year as their head coach.

The team had previously announced the hirings of defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, special teams coordinator Keith Armstrong and run game coordinator/assistant head coach Harold Goodwin. They officially announced a handful of other coaches whose additions had been reported already.

Quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen, wide receivers coach Kevin Garver, defensive/special teams assistant Cody Grimm, offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, offensive assistant Antwan Randle El and safeties coach Nick Rapone make up that group.

They will be joined by 12 other coaches. The group includes defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers, who was the Jets’ defensive coordinator when Bowles was the team’s head coach, and outside linebackers coach Larry Foote, who both played and coached for the Cardinals when Arians was in Arizona.

Defensive quality control coach Tim Atkins, specialists coach Chris Boniol, inside linebackers coach Mike Caldwell, assistant to the head coach Mike Chiurco, tight ends coach Rick Christophel, offensive line coach Joe Gilbert, assistant special teams coach Amos Jones, running backs coach Todd McNair, cornerbacks coach Kevin Ross, and offensive quality control coach John Van Dam round out the staff in Tampa.

All in all, 14 of the 21 coaches have been on staffs with or under Arians in the past.