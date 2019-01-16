C.J. Anderson: When the Raiders cut me I thought my season was done

Getty Images

C.J. Anderson is as surprised as anyone to find himself a key player on a team that’s one win away from the Super Bowl.

Anderson told the #PFTPM podcast that if he’d been told a month ago that he was going to be the Rams’ leading rusher in a playoff win, he never would have believed it. Anderson has already been cut by the Broncos, Panthers and Raiders in the last year, and when the Raiders waived him and no one claimed him, he figured his next chance to sign with an NFL team would be after free agency started in 2019.

“I wouldn’t have believed you a month ago,” Anderson said. “When I got released by Oakland I thought the season was over for me and hopefully my resume would get me an opportunity in free agency in March.”

Instead, a great Rams offensive line is opening big holes for Anderson, and he’s making the most of a great opportunity: He has played three games in a Rams uniform and has 167, 132 and 123 rushing yards in those three games. A player who thought his season was over is now a big-time player in the postseason.