Dick Vermeil, Eric Dickerson among ex-Rams calling Patriots cheaters

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 16, 2019, 2:19 PM EST
The Patriots’ Super Bowl XXXVI victory over the Rams was 17 years ago. The Boston Herald‘s bombshell report that the Patriots filmed the Rams’ final walk-through practice before that Super Bowl was 11 years ago. And the Herald’s apology and acknowledgement that “we now know that this report was false” was 10 and a half years ago. But some Rams still believe the team was cheated.

And that even includes some Rams who weren’t part of that team. Dick Vermeil, who retired from the Rams two years before that Super Bowl, and Eric Dickerson, who was traded away from the Rams 15 years before that Super Bowl, are among those calling the Patriots cheaters today.

Vermeil said he’s rooting for the Chiefs to beat the Patriots on Sunday because “They’ve done it the right way. They haven’t been accused of cheating.”

Vermeil didn’t explicitly say he was referring to the Super Bowl against the Rams (he may have been referring to Spygate and/or Deflategate), but Dickerson made no secret that he still believes the long-debunked accusation about filming the Rams before the Super Bowl.

“We want a rematch in L.A.,” Dickerson said on FS1. “We want them back again, because they cheated us. They know they cheated us back in New Orleans. They watched our film.”

More than a decade after the Boston Herald‘s correction, that story is apparently never going away.

  3. Do people realize how pathetic this sounds. Bottom line is you lost, in respect of the Rams you had ten times the talent of that Patriots team and you lost on the field. Take a long look in the mirror and ask yourself why. It was not because the other team cheated its because on the day they were better than you.

    Dickerson is just a major whingebag. Great player, lousy loser.

  7. Much like so much of what flies around the internet today, people can claim anything, others believe it, and no one ever sees (or acknowledges) any retraction. So, those that believed it tend to believe it forever, regardless of any evidence to the contrary. This is most evident with a majority of political things you see on social media (from both sides).

  10. Is English Dickerson’s first language? Every team watches film on the other. If Dickerson means they taped their practices, that has already been proven to be a lie written by a WEEI scumbag named John Tomase.

  11. Of course they cheated. How else can they win so many games. Hahahahaha. If your good enough then beat them otherwise, shut up.

  12. “For the love of god, just keep your mouths shut.” — Chiefs

    P.S. In 2016, the Chiefs were fined and stripped of two draft picks by the NFL for tampering with Jeremy Maclin.

  16. Yup…grumpy old men. If you haven’t learned to let go of things by the time you reach their ages, it isn’t going to happen. The Rams LOST THE GAME. Move on with your lives!

  17. They cheated against the Eagles as well the first time around….BUT at least they kicked there rear ends up and down the field when they met again.

  18. This is the NFL’s equivalent of the “flat earth” thing that seemed to take hold in the NBA recently.

    They’re not cheaters. They’re just good, and exploring every possible competitive advantage.

  22. It’s so odd that people continue to believe that the Patriots cheat. This is despite the clear and irrefutable evidence that they were twice punished for cheating and stripped of draft picks.

    Wait, what…?

  23. Time for the annual “Pats Cheated” articles to make the rounds, I guess. Tends to happen when you’re in the AFC Championship game like 8 straight years. Someone should, like, beat them or something.

  24. The Patriots are cheaters. The only people who bury their heads in the sand on this are Patriot fans. They will forever have an asterisk next to their name with true football people, coaches, players, etc.

    Folks, Goodell destroyed video tapes. It’s embarrassing that people still want to deny this.

    But you know, people that post here know more than Marshall Faulk, Kurt Warner, Mike Martz, Dick Vermeil, Eric Dickerson and a slew of others who have commented on the Patriots cheating.

  26. Besides fudging signatures in his effort to get hall of fame players $300k per year, Dickerson was a picket line-crosser during the final week of the 1987 NFL. I don’t take anything he has to say with a grain of salt.

  27. The “Greatest Show On Turf”, with all of it’s star players, couldn’t beat the no-name Patriots to win the Super Bowl. That’s the fact of the matter and all this time later, they are still making excuses. Pathetic… The better team won that day. Get over it already.

  28. The Patriots Belichick/Brady era playoff record is below .500 on the road. Harder to set up the massive headset/deflated balls/filming cheating/and a ton of still undiscovered cheating outside the comfy confines of the Razor.

  30. Not to mention the walk-through in question was all red zone stuff, and the Rams didn’t even get inside the Pats 20 until the 4th quarter. When they did, they scored twice…

  31. Dickerson is used to the adoration treatment….now that he’s been away from the lime light, he has to pop off about something to try to be relevant again.

  32. Hmm, Eric Dickerson lets see didn’t he play for SMU? Yes, yes I believe he did. Oh yeah, and isn’t that the same SMU that got the death penalty! Yes, yes I believe it is! Didn’t he also get ran out of LA and sent to Indy. Yep, same one..enough said. Vermeil crying, nothing new there.

  33. While I think they’re still the best dynasty in NFL history I do question what was on the tapes that the NFL destroyed.

    If there was really nothing bad on them, then the NFL has no reason to destroy them & did the Pats a huge disservice by doing so.

    If there was something bad on them then the NFL would have every reason to destroy the tapes. It would throw into question the legitimacy of a Super Bowl. That would be huge!

    Honestly not sure. Goodell seems stupid enough to have done either one.

  35. The patriots dynasty was built on lies and deceit. They have been running sophisticated cheating schemes for years. This is pure fact.

  37. Everyone knows they cheat, they have and always will with Belichick, hell he was kicked off a high school team he coached because he filmed other teams practices, guy is a joke.

  38. As a Rams’ fan, this story is like a repeating nightmare. Just stop with the accusations of cheating and let it die!!! The hated Patriots won, my beloved Rams lost. That’s it, no more.

    I want the Patriots to just go away, but as long as the they keep making it to the Super Bowl, the highlights of that miserable late afternoon on February 3, 2002 keep reappearing over and over and over……

  39. I can’t stand the Pats and have jokingly called them Cheaters. Now,I do admit winning breeds contempt but IF you weren’t part of Game pls Shut Up. Especially since of all the things Pats have been accused of THIS IS THE ONE THEY WERE CLEARED OF

  40. So did the Patriots run “sophisticated cheating schemes” when they had the BIGGEST COMEBACK in SB history vs ATL??
    That game was NOT in New England!
    Neither were their FOUR other SB wins!

    Tom Brady by himself has MORE playoff appearances, more playoff wins, more SB appearances AND more SB wins than most of the teams in the NFL!
    Including the other 3 this weekend…

  42. Dick Vermeil coached the Chiefs for five years and still lives in the KC area. Any wonder why he would pick the Chiefs on a KC radio station???

    As for his throwaway line on the radio show, he was laughing as he said it. But only the media would blow this out of proportion and make it sound like he has some lifeong vendetta to settle.

  44. The original “you mad bro”. It’s why I’ll never the respect the rest of the NFL, ever. Call it even, whiners

  45. Add that at this point the BEST thing that could happen to the Pats IF they beat the Chiefs is that the Rams do make the SB.
    That way for two weeks we can all hear these whining windbags drum up all that old crying, lying BS.
    The Pats will be so hyped up by the time they take the field that they’ll roast the Rams.

