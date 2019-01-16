Doug Marrone: Leonard Fournette in a “really good place” after meeting

Getty Images

The Jaguars apparently have patched things up with Leonard Fournette, and the running back has apparently patched things up with the team. All’s well that mends well.

“We had a good meeting,” Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said Wednesday, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN. “I’m not going to speak for Leonard, but when he left that meeting I think he’s in a really good place.

“So that’s encouraging, and I’m excited about that.”

Fournette met with the team last week to clear the air. Marrone wouldn’t go into detail about the meeting other than confirming they discussed “where we’re going; where we want to go; what we want to do. Set out a plan, and I feel good about it.”

Executive vice president Tom Coughlin publicly criticized Fournette and running back T.J. Yeldon after the Week 17 loss to the Texans. The team later voided the guarantees in Fournette’s contract for leaving the bench to join a fight during a game against the Bills in Week 12.

He both fell out of favor and out of shape.

Fournette, a first-round pick in 2017, played only eight games because of injuries and a one-game suspension. He gained 624 yards and scored six total touchdowns on 155 touches.

In 2019, it appears Fournette will get another chance to make things right in Jacksonville.