Eddie Faulkner set to be new Steelers running backs coach

Getty Images

The Steelers drafted running back Jaylen Samuels out of N.C. State last year and they went back to the Wolfpack to fill one of the vacancies on their coaching staff.

According to multiple reports, the Steelers are going to hire Eddie Faulkner as their new running backs coach. Faulkner coached fullbacks, tight ends and special teams at N.C. State in addition to serving as their recruiting coordinator.

Recruiting won’t be part of his job unless the team decides to have him help woo a free agent. His job will consist of working with James Conner, Samuels and whoever else heads into the offseason program in the Pittsburgh backfield. Trey Edmunds was on the roster in 2018 along with Stevan Ridley, but Ridley is set for free agency.

Faulkner has also coached at Wisconsin, Northern Illinois and Ball State. He was a running back at Wisconsin during his playing days.