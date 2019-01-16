Eric Berry full, Spencer Ware limited in Chiefs practice

Getty Images

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said before Wednesday’s practice session that safety Eric Berry would be on the field for the first time in over a week.

Reid did not say what Berry’s level of participation would be, but the team’s injury report revealed that Berry was a full participant in their first on-field work ahead of Sunday’s home date with the Patriots. Berry practiced last Tuesday before missing the rest of the week and the win over the Colts with a heel injury, but was limited as opposed to full this time.

Running back Spencer Ware also sat out last Saturday’s game. He’s dealing with a hamstring injury and was listed as limited on Wednesday.

Guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif made his first appearance on the injury report since fracturing his leg in Week Five and was also listed as limited. Duvernay-Tardif returned to the active roster from injured reserve this week.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes isn’t on the report after all after banging his knee in last Saturday’s win. Linebacker Dorian O'Daniel (ankle) was the only Chiefs player to miss practice entirely.