Eric Berry practicing on Wednesday

Safety Eric Berry has made infrequent appearances on the field for the Chiefs this season and he’s set to make one of them on Wednesday.

Head coach Andy Reid said at a press conference that Berry will take part in practice. Berry also practiced on a limited basis last Tuesday, but sat out the other two practice sessions and last Saturday’s win over the Colts with a heel injury.

That heel injury has been an issue for Berry since last summer and he missed 14 of the team’s regular season games as a result. He played 99 defensive snaps in Weeks 15 and 16 before sitting out the regular season finale.

Reid said that Berry will rotate in with the first team. Jordan Lucas, Daniel Sorensen and Eric Murray saw the majority of snaps at safety against Indianapolis.