Jacksonville Jaguars become immediate contenders for Nick Foles

Posted by Mike Florio on January 16, 2019, 4:56 PM EST
Getty Images

John DeFilippo has re-emerged in Jacksonville. Which obviously means that Jacksonville could emerge as a contender for Eagles quarterback Nick Foles.

DeFilippo, the quarterbacks coach during the Super Bowl run that saw Foles become the MVP of the league’s championship game, knows Foles well, and has had success with him. With Blake Bortles clearly on the outs, the Jags will be looking — and DeFilippo will surely be lobbying for Foles.

For a team that has the talent to contend, a quarterback like Foles could be the answer, especially in light of his views on the importance of relationships and teamwork. The question becomes whether the Jaguars can finagle Foles’ rights, whether it happens through the free agency process or by a trade with the Eagles.

If it’s the latter, the Eagles surely would be happy to comply. They’d love to steer Foles out of the division (the Giants and Washington may be interested), and they won’t see the Jaguars in a regular-season setting until 2022. Whether it’s Jacksonville, Miami, Cincinnati, Denver, or someone else in the AFC, the Eagles would like nothing more than the ensure that Foles won’t resurface in the NFC East.

Maybe that’s where the compromise could happen. Even though it would be an unenforceable side agreement that could get the Eagles in trouble (if anyone were to blab about it), the Eagles and Foles could agree on a wink-nod basis to let Foles walk away as a free agent if he makes it clear that he won’t roll in either direction on I-95 but instead head to a team with which the Eagles doesn’t directly compete.

Permalink 28 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

28 responses to “Jacksonville Jaguars become immediate contenders for Nick Foles

  2. The Jaguars don’t have the cap space to sign anybody, in particular a QB who could ask for Matt Ryan type money or more. Heck he could ask for Rodgers money. In fact, the Jags have to dump contracts just to get under the cap. Unless they unload a whole bunch of star defensive players, there is no way they can get him, and that would defeat the entire purpose of the jaguars going for a QB like Foles. The jags may have to dump offensive lineman too. Not to mention they have huge dead money on Bortles contract when they cut him (nobody is trading for him for that contract).

  3. I can’t help but root for Nick Foles, but I feel like the last 12 months has been fool’s gold… Foles gold, if you will.

  5. DeFilippo was his quarterback coach, and the jury is still out on his coordinating and play calling prowess. I think Jacksonville is eventually going to be the landing spot for Foles, and they could certainly benefit from his leadership and integrity.

  7. Thats pretty obvious, Foles would be a quality starter with the numbers to prove it, by now if Chip Kelly didn’t set his career back about 3 years by tearing the Eagles apart. I am just glad that Foles signed with the Cheifs as a FA instead of going to the Vikings they really missed out on him.

  8. Do a little research. Nick Foles doesn’t care much for John DeFilippo. He wrote a book on his experiences after the Super Bowl win, mentioning everyone from the training staff to the coaches and the impact they had on him that year. Not ONE mention of John DeFilippo. This moreso makes them NON contenders.

  9. Congrats on the DeFilipo hiring and get ready for a horizontal passing game where there are plenty of routes that don’t go past the line of scrimmage.

  11. Or maybe Jacksonville doesn’t try very hard to get him at all. That might say a lot about how DeFilipo feels about Fole’s worth as a full time QB, too. Could be good or bad for Nick.

  14. We will be glad to deal with Jacksonville. We will pick up Foles option for 20 million- he can buy it back for _2 million and we will drop the tag on him. You guys extend Ramsey and give him the raise he is set for and we will swap Foles for Ramsey and Fournette. Problems solved for everyone.

  16. As a long time GB fan, how about a trade, even up, with the Jags? They get Rodgers and his State Farm commercials, and we get a SB MVP.

  19. Except diffilipo had zero to do with foles vikings didnt even make playoffs with diffilipo foles made playoffs and won playoff game without diffilipo

  21. This would make me real nervous as a Jags fan. Both are 50/50 prospects if they join the Jags. DeFilippo was gift wrapped an instant offense in MN and he bungled it. Foles has been great when paired with the right coaches, but has been terrible the other half of the time.

  22. Foles and Antonio brown both end up in Washington.

    We are entering the Dan Snyder spending spree stage in the Ebb and Flow cycle of the garbage pile known as the Redskins. Snyder sees the fans leaving him and knows that they are mad that Bruce Allen is still around (to lobby for his stadium). So this is the stage where he tries to win the fans back by over-spening on free agents that get him as no further than 9-7.

  23. vicnocal says:
    January 16, 2019 at 5:16 pm
    You overestimate this whole “We cant trade him to another team in the division” -this isnt Peyton Manning we are talking about here.

    ————————————————-

    Foles isn’t a broken-down Donovan McNabb either.

  27. A year ago it seemed like Blake Bortles had finally gotten the necessary experience to perform at a fairly high level. Then the coach destroyed his confidence in the championship game. A good coach could still make a winner out of Bortles. Imagine what Belichick could do with him. I seriously doubt Foles is going to step into that mess in Jacksonville.

  28. He’s one dropped pass from nearly going legend. Philly would be insane to trade him with the end of seasons Wentz has had the last two years. If he’s not going to kill cap space he has turned out to be a more then adequate “fill in”. No way do I let this guy walk or trade him if at all possible. I really like him as a person too. He is a grateful and respectful man. If you have a problem with Nick Foles you have a problem with yourself.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!