Jaguars announce John DeFilippo, rest of staff

AP

The Jaguars made John DeFilippo’s hiring official, announcing him as their new offensive coordinator. He replaces Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired from that job during the season, and quarterbacks coach Scott Milanovich, who filled the role on an interim basis.

The team announced the rest of its staff, most of whom carry over from 2018:

Offensive line coach George Warhop, quarterbacks coach Milanovich, running backs coach Terry Robiskie, tight ends coach Ron Middleton, receivers coach Keenan McCardell, assistant offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr., assistant running backs coach John Donovan and offense/research Eric Price will work for head coach Doug Marrone on the offensive side of the ball.

Defensive coordinator Todd Wash heads the defense staff of defensive line coach Jason Rebrovich, linebackers coach Mark Collins, secondary coach/cornerbacks Tim Walton, secondary coach/safeties Joe Danna, assistant defensive line coach David Merritt and assistant linebackers coach Mike Rutenberg.

Special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis will have Mike Mallory assisting him.