Jeff Fisher misses “competing on Sundays”

Getty Images

Jeff Fisher has not coached in the NFL since being fired by the Rams with three games left in the 2016 season and his name hasn’t been publicly mentioned in conjunction with any jobs, but he hasn’t given up hopes of coaching again.

Fisher is consulting with the Alliance of American Football ahead of their inaugural season and called a game for FOX Sports this season, but neither of those pursuits have him feeling like he’s ready to leaving coaching behind. Fisher made that clear when asked about former Falcons head coach Mike Smith saying this week that he’s moving on to other things.

“That happens and I wish Mike the best,” Fisher said, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “None of us leave on our own terms. But we can make those decisions, what’s best for us. I feel good. Recharged. I miss the relationship with the players and competing on Sundays.”

Fisher said last year that he felt he left the Rams in good shape and several of the players from Fisher’s final act remain on the team as they prepare for the NFC Championship Game. On Wednesday, Fisher called that kind of success “our plan as we were building that team.”

The team’s success under Sean McVay has led others to say that Fisher failed to maximize the team’s potential, but his best shot at getting another coaching job will likely come from someone who feels that the work done before McVay’s arrival has been undervalued.