Jeremiah Sirles signs extension with Bills

Getty Images

The Bills extended linebacker Lorenzo Alexander‘s contract through the 2019 season on Wednesday and they took care of another deal before the day was out.

The team announced that offensive lineman Jeremiah Sirles has also signed a deal that keeps him under contract for next season. No financial terms were included in the announcement.

Sirles played as a tackle, guard and a sixth offensive lineman for the Bills while appearing in 12 games and making five starts in 2018. He spent the previous three seasons with the Vikings and signed with the Bills in September after being released from Carolina’s injured reserve list.

His versatility is a nice thing to have on hand from a depth standpoint, but the Bills should likely heed LeSean McCoy‘s advice and consider some frontline additions to their blocking group this offseason.