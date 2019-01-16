Jerod Mayo warns of turf in Kansas City

Getty Images

Yes, it’s going to be freezing in Kansas City this weekend. Way below freezing, actually.

There’s also some uncertain footing to deal with, and that’s on former Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo’s mind.

Mayo was on the 2014 team that went to Kansas City and took a 41-14 beating, and told Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston that the turf was a factor then.

“It was a huge problem,” Mayo said. “the grass would just come up all the time. I remember missing a tackle on the sideline, and I really just couldn’t stop. It was like having tires with no tread.”

Granted, that game was in September, but the conditions will still be a factor, even if the Patriots need chains more than tread on their tires.