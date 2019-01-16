Jerry Jones on coaching staff changes: I don’t know and I’m the last say

Getty Images

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett made a rapid shift earlier this week when he went from suggesting that the team’s coaching staff would remain intact heading into the 2019 season to saying that no decisions had been made a short time later.

Based on what Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had to say on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday, the second answer was the correct one. Jones said that anyone saying that they know the fate of offensive coordinator Scott Linehan and other members of the staff is wrong because “I don’t know this morning and I’m the last say.”

“Why would I put some kind of statement out that says this is what we’re going to do when we might have an opportunity here next week? This is the time when these things are thought about,” Jones said, via the team’s website. “This is the time when they are chewed on. This is when you may see an opportunity next week that you didn’t know existed this week in the area of personnel or in the area of coaching. And I’m not trying to be cute here. I’m just saying that one of the advantages that we have is that we can operate with that kind of flexibility.”

Jones did say that he likes “the direction we’re going” and signs are that the Cowboys will be moving forward without any significant changes to the cast of characters, but Jones made sure it was clear that he reserves “the right to change my mind” and he hasn’t pinned himself down to anything at this point.