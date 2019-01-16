Jerry Jones on coaching staff changes: I don’t know and I’m the last say

Posted by Josh Alper on January 16, 2019, 8:10 AM EST
Cowboys coach Jason Garrett made a rapid shift earlier this week when he went from suggesting that the team’s coaching staff would remain intact heading into the 2019 season to saying that no decisions had been made a short time later.

Based on what Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had to say on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday, the second answer was the correct one. Jones said that anyone saying that they know the fate of offensive coordinator Scott Linehan and other members of the staff is wrong because “I don’t know this morning and I’m the last say.”

“Why would I put some kind of statement out that says this is what we’re going to do when we might have an opportunity here next week? This is the time when these things are thought about,” Jones said, via the team’s website. “This is the time when they are chewed on. This is when you may see an opportunity next week that you didn’t know existed this week in the area of personnel or in the area of coaching. And I’m not trying to be cute here. I’m just saying that one of the advantages that we have is that we can operate with that kind of flexibility.”

Jones did say that he likes “the direction we’re going” and signs are that the Cowboys will be moving forward without any significant changes to the cast of characters, but Jones made sure it was clear that he reserves “the right to change my mind” and he hasn’t pinned himself down to anything at this point.

  1. Now, I’m not trying to be cute here….

    Did Jerrah just admit that he won’t say he’s keeping Linehan because there might be somebody that he likes that could become available soon, BUT if that doesn’t happen he is sticking with Linehan?

    What a vote of confidence!

  2. I’m the last say
    ==================================

    That sums up the majority of the problems with the ‘Boys.

  4. I can’t figure out why the Cowboys haven’t been to an NFC championship game in nearly a quarter century.

  5. As a fan of an NFC East rival I’d like to start a GoFundMe campaign to initiate efforts to keep Jerruh alive for a few more decades than expected. Having him running that clown franchise is not only hysterical but guarantees that they will never win an SB under his or his dumb son’s stewardship. By the way Jerruh you ABSOLUTELY have to re-sign or extend the Clapper, Dakota “the fraud”, and definitely keep your coordinators. Maybe even think about a big extension to the super reliable Sean Lee. It just make sense to keep that accomplished group around to satisfy your fraudulent fan base that waits till they have a winning record to finally fly that star 😂😂😂….

