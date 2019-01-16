Jets officially announce Gregg Williams, Brant Boyer as part of coaching staff

Getty Images

Tuesday brought a report that the Jets were finalizing an agreement with Gregg Williams to become their new defensive coordinator and it became official a little more than 24 hours.

The Jets announced Williams’ addition to the coaching staff on Wednesday afternoon. He’s the first outside addition to Adam Gase’s staff as the team also announced the previously reported move to retain special teams coordinator Brant Boyer.

Williams comes to the Jets after two years with the Browns. He was the defensive coordinator for the first 24 of those games and then served as the interim head coach for the final eight games of the 2018 season after Hue Jackson was fired.

Boyer will head into his fourth year with the Jets. He helped coach kicker Jason Myers and kick returner Andre Roberts to Pro Bowl berths with Roberts also earning a spot on the All-Pro team.