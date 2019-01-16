Jonathan Martin to stand trial for threatening Richie Incognito

Getty Images

The former Dolphins offensive lineman who left the team after saying he was bullied by teammates will stand trial for threatening the teammate who was accused of leading the bullying.

A judge ruled today that Jonathan Martin must stand trial for three felony charges for threatening Incognito and two former high school classmates, the New York Daily News reports.

A fourth felony charge, for threatening former Dolphins teammate Mike Pouncey, was dropped because Pouncey said he did not take the threat seriously and did not want to press charges.

The charges stem from a February 22 Instagram post in which Martin showed a picture of a shotgun and wrote, “When you’re a bully victim & a coward, your options are suicide, or revenge.” The post tagged Pouncey, Incognito and the two high school classmates.

Police say Martin’s web search history showed he clicked on a story about Incognito just hours before he ordered a pump-action shotgun online.

Martin abruptly left the Dolphins during the 2013 season, saying the way he had been treated had harmed his mental health. The NFL hired an independent investigator who found that Incognito, Pouncey and teammate John Jerry had harassed Martin.