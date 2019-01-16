Julian Edelman posts #betagainstus video

Getty Images

The Patriots have not played the part of underdog much in their dynasty: This week marks only the second time they have played the role since 2007. And the Patriots are loving it.

Tom Brady, after saying postgame Sunday that “everyone thinks we suck and you know, can’t win any games,” smiled Wednesday when asked about the Chiefs being favored.

“It doesn’t change much for us, but it just kind of shows what people think our chances are,” the quarterback said, via Zack Cox of NESN.

Julian Edelman posted a video on Twitter showing his feeling about it. The 54-second clip features Chiefs highlights before ending with Brady’s quote “bet against us.” (He also has a separate tweet linking to his julianedelman.com site, selling T-shirts with the “Bet against us” slogan on them.)

“I think [Brady’s] just trying to get himself and everyone else fired up,” Chiefs pass rusher Justin Houston told reporters Wednesday, via NFL.com. “But this is, what, their eighth year in the AFC Championship?”

The Patriots will play in their 13th AFC Championship Game since 2001, so the notion that no one picked them, no one believes in them and everyone is betting against them is laughable.