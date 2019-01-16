Kansas City forecast for Sunday improves, a bit

Posted by Mike Florio on January 16, 2019, 11:43 AM EST
Getty Images

Good news, Chiefs fans. It won’t be as cold as previously expected on Sunday night.

Bad news, Chiefs fans. You’re still going to freeze.

According to Weather.com, the projected high for Sunday in Kansas City has increased to 19 degrees, with the projected low now at 15. Up from one.

That’s good news for the local football team, since the Patriots (specifically, their quarterback) have single-elimination experience in those single-digit conditions. The Chiefs don’t. (Then again, the Chiefs didn’t have playoff experience in the snow, and things worked out well for them on Saturday.)

Regardless, the K.C. deep freeze for now isn’t expected to be quite so deep. Which is nothing else means that folks in attendance won’t be as miserable as they otherwise would have been.

11 responses to “Kansas City forecast for Sunday improves, a bit

  4. A few snowflakes on the field does not equal a snow game. Now, the Colts/Bills game last year, (2017?) that was a snow game.

  5. Here’s to them being wrong & the temps drop to single digits for a high of 5 degrees!!!!
    Go Pats!!!!

  6. Hey, it’s only Wednesday, and weather forecasters can’t get it right thirty minutes in advance 85% of the time, so the high on Sunday may well be 1 degree and the low -25, for all they know. If I were religious, I’d be praying for snow in addition to super cold weather. I love playoff snow games almost as much as mud bowl games.

    Whatever the weather, though, this should be a fantastic Sunday of football for all of us. I can’t wait.

  7. kissbillsrings says:

    January 16, 2019 at 12:10 pm

    Here’s to them being wrong & the temps drop to single digits for a high of 5 degrees!!!!
    Go Pats!!!!

    Bring it on!!! I just love all the arrogant Pats fans who think their team is the only team in the league who can play well in cold weather.

  10. statman25 says:

    January 16, 2019 at 12:32 pm

    kissbillsrings says:

    January 16, 2019 at 12:10 pm

    Here’s to them being wrong & the temps drop to single digits for a high of 5 degrees!!!!
    Go Pats!!!!

    Bring it on!!! I just love all the arrogant Pats fans who think their team is the only team in the league who can play well in cold weather.
    ———————————————————————–
    I’m a Pats fan and I think you’re reading it wrong. The colder it is the slower the game moves for both teams. Ala a running game is much more important as the passing game slows down quite a bit. I think a really cold game tilts ever so slightly in the Pats favor. I believe that’s what most are saying. I live close to KC and know it gets a heck of lot colder in the Midwest then out on the east coast.

  11. “weather forecasters can’t get it right thirty minutes in advance 85% of time”.
    ______

    Perhaps still funny, but in reality one of the stalest takes ever. Modern weather forecasting is amazingly accurate. Thousands of industries and millions of individuals depend daily on that accuracy.

