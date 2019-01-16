Kansas City forecast for Sunday improves, a bit

Getty Images

Good news, Chiefs fans. It won’t be as cold as previously expected on Sunday night.

Bad news, Chiefs fans. You’re still going to freeze.

According to Weather.com, the projected high for Sunday in Kansas City has increased to 19 degrees, with the projected low now at 15. Up from one.

That’s good news for the local football team, since the Patriots (specifically, their quarterback) have single-elimination experience in those single-digit conditions. The Chiefs don’t. (Then again, the Chiefs didn’t have playoff experience in the snow, and things worked out well for them on Saturday.)

Regardless, the K.C. deep freeze for now isn’t expected to be quite so deep. Which is nothing else means that folks in attendance won’t be as miserable as they otherwise would have been.