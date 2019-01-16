Kenny Golladay says Lions don’t need Antonio Brown

Getty Images

There might be Hall of Fame wide receivers in other cities trying to recruit Antonio Brown, but Lions wideout Kenny Golladay is not going to be one of them.

During an interview on WXYT, Golladay said he thought the Lions were more than capable at the position without the former All-Pro.

“To be honest, I feel like the Lions are good where we’re at,” he said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

The Lions passing game cratered last season, leading to the dismissal of offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter.

But that was after they traded Golden Tate to Philadelphia, and Marvin Jones was lost to a knee injury.

Lions General Manager Bob Quinn said he wanted to add “more playmakers,” but Golladay apparently doesn’t think he means a player such as Brown.

“No offense to Antonio Brown, he’s gonna go down as one of the greats, an amazing player,” Golladay said. “But with me, T.J. Jones, Brandon Powell, Chris Lacy, Bruce Ellington — I mean, the list just goes on. All those guys have made plays this year. I have trust in those guys and I know the organization does as well.”

Golladay is right, that list does go on.

Unfortunately, Ellington and T.J. Jones are free agents, and Powell has 11 career receptions and Lacy none.