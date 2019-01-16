Kenny Golladay says Lions don’t need Antonio Brown

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 16, 2019, 12:39 PM EST
There might be Hall of Fame wide receivers in other cities trying to recruit Antonio Brown, but Lions wideout Kenny Golladay is not going to be one of them.

During an interview on WXYT, Golladay said he thought the Lions were more than capable at the position without the former All-Pro.

“To be honest, I feel like the Lions are good where we’re at,” he said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

The Lions passing game cratered last season, leading to the dismissal of offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter.

But that was after they traded Golden Tate to Philadelphia, and Marvin Jones was lost to a knee injury.

Lions General Manager Bob Quinn said he wanted to add “more playmakers,” but Golladay apparently doesn’t think he means a player such as Brown.

“No offense to Antonio Brown, he’s gonna go down as one of the greats, an amazing player,” Golladay said. “But with me, T.J. Jones, Brandon Powell, Chris Lacy, Bruce Ellington — I mean, the list just goes on. All those guys have made plays this year. I have trust in those guys and I know the organization does as well.”

Golladay is right, that list does go on.

Unfortunately, Ellington and T.J. Jones are free agents, and Powell has 11 career receptions and Lacy none.

10 responses to “Kenny Golladay says Lions don’t need Antonio Brown

  1. Lions fan-

    I want NO part of that cancer.

    I mean, how can a GM trust him? The guy literally didn’t show up to a game that was a win and your in to the playoffs because he was in a spat with the QB.

    Literally, DID NOT SHOW UP to the game. The talent is undeniable, and I can excuse a lot for talent, but I cant overlook that.

  4. ^^^ Antonio did show up to the game… showed up and was told he’s not playing… so then he showed up on the sideline in a mink coat and not Steelers attire then left the game at half… he’s a complete wreck and when Bruce Arians who was a huge part of making AB what he is comes out and says he’s acting like a Diva…. yea I don’t think other teams think AB is attractive either… remember Bell pulled the same cry baby stint… be interesting what GM rolls the dice…..

  5. Had the offense remained healthy, the Lions really wouldn’t have needed any help at receiver. There just seems to be a culture in Detroit that doesn’t know how to win.

    As far as AB, it’s hard to imagine any team wanting that kind of personality around their locker room.

    ———————-

    I am certainly not trying to excuse AB’s behavior – but what I read was that he DID SHOW UP for game day, expecting to play, and Tomlin deactivated him.

    “Nevertheless, he showed up at Heinz Field on Sunday expecting to play, per the Post-Gazette”

  7. AB didn’t show up for 2-3 practices before the game. He showed up on Game Day and the coaches sent him home. I still wouldn’t want him on my team because of this incident and the expected 20 million a year he’ll want.

  9. I’m no AB fan or apologist, but the Lions aren’t in any position to say no to top talent. They need help and AB is still a good receiver…awful teammate but good receiver. I’m all for the “stand-up organization” talk but moral victories don’t win Super Bowls.

    Just look at the Bears. They have a need at running back and Kareem Hunt is available. So, they went to kick the tires on him. It’s football and good players without baggage are hard to find.

  10. “…T.J. Jones, Brandon Powell, Chris Lacy, Bruce Ellington…”
    _______________________

    WHO?!?!

    My God, I didn’t realize how bad their WR corps was until Golladay started explaining how good it is.

