Lions hire Darrell Bevell as offensive coordinator

The Lions have their new offensive coordinator.

Darrell Bevell, who spent seven seasons as the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator from 2011 through 2017, was hired by the Lions today.

The 49-year-old Bevell was out of coaching last year. He has previously served as the Vikings’ offensive coordinator for five seasons and the Packers’ quarterbacks coach or assistant quarterbacks coach for six seasons, so he knows the NFC North well.

In Detroit Bevell will be tasked with getting Matthew Stafford back on track. Last year Stafford managed just 3,777 passing yards, by far his fewest in any full season of his career, and the Lions struggled to a 6-10 record.