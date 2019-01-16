Lions LS Don Muhlbach selected for the Pro Bowl

Getty Images

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett and his staff have selected Lions long snapper Don Muhlbach for the Pro Bowl, the Lions announced Wednesday.

It is the second Pro Bowl honor for Muhlbach, his first since 2012.

He joins cornerback Darius Slay in representing the Lions in the NFL’s all-star game.

Muhlbach ranks second in franchise history with 228 career games played and ranks tied for third with 14 seasons with the team.

With his first career Pro Bowl selection following the 2012 season, Muhlbach became the first Lions’ long snapper to play in the Pro Bowl.