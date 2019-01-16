Marcus Peters has “all the respect” for Sean Payton

Getty Images

A reporter asked Sean Payton about his preference for gumbo. The Saints coach knew the reference and refused to play along.

“Next question,” Payton said, via Josh Katzenstein of the Times-Picayune. “I don’t like seafood. I know where you’re going.”

The question was in reference to Marcus Peters, who fired back at Payton after the first meeting between the teams. Payton said postgame the Saints liked the matchup of Michael Thomas against Peters “a lot” after Thomas’ 72-yard touchdown iced New Orleans’ win.

A few days later, Peters responded to Payton, predicting the teams would meet again in the postseason where he and the Saints coach were “going to have a good little, nice little bowl of gumbo together.”

Not long after Payton said he had “great respect” for Peters on Wednesday, Peters said the same about Payton.

“I see y’all are trying to make it be something that it’s not, man,” Peters said, via video from Christopher Dabe of the Times-Picayune. “Just all the respect to Sean Payton and what he does. During a game, things happen. But I just love the fact that he’s a competitor. When I was coming out of the draft and stuff, he was the same way — fiery, energy when I was meeting with him and things like that. It wasn’t nothing to be disrespectful or anything like that. It was just I was pissed off I didn’t have the game I wanted to have. Coming into this week, you know, you’ve got to be excited about these rematches and things like that, but we’re going to give them all the respect that we can because they’re the No. 1 seed for a reason.”

Make no mistake, though, Peters will be ready for Sunday.

Peters called this “gumbo week” in a since deleted-tweet, and Rams coach Sean McVay walked by during Peters’ podium appearance Wednesday and said, “Let me get some of that soup.”