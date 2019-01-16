Marquise Goodwin, wife lose twins in pregnancy

Getty Images

Marquise Goodwin missed two games this season for personal reasons. The 49ers receiver and his wife, Morgan, revealed the reason Wednesday: The couple lost twin boys during pregnancy.

“We experienced another traumatic event in our lives that we had to overcome, and it was tough,” Marquise Goodwin said on their YouTube channel, GoodwinSZN, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.

The Goodwins also lost a child in pregnancy during the 2017 football season, with Marquise playing against the Giants only hours later. Marquise disclosed the tragedy the couple was dealing with after catching a touchdown pass that day.

This time, Goodwin requested privacy while dealing with his grief, because his wife didn’t want to talk about it.

“She didn’t want to, but I think it’ll probably be good for us,” Marquise said. “It helped last time, just moving past it and finding our way. A lot of people reached out, and that was cool. A lot of people sent us things last time. And it just helped to know how much we were loved by either people we’ve come in contact with and even people we haven’t physically met. Just to see how much you guys love and support us, we definitely appreciate that.”